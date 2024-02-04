Nominees Billie Eilish & Finneas Hit the Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Together

Billie Eilish and Finneas are one unstoppable duo!

The talented siblings hit the red carpet together at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The two are nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year with their Barbie soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” which already won earlier in the day for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Finneas was joined by longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski on the carpet as well.

FYI: Billie is wearing Chrome Hearts clothing and jewelry, and Finneas is wearing Givenchy.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!