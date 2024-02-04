Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker of boygenius Match in White at Grammys 2024

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius are already having a great night at the 2024 Grammys!

The trio took the stage at Peacock Theater to accept three awards before the show even technically started on Sunday (February 4) in Los Angeles.

They beat out the competition with wins for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album, and they looked fabulous in matching white suits while doing so.

This is just the start of the night for boygenius, too.

Keep reading to find out more…

Phoebe, Lucy and Julien went into the evening with seven nominations and are still in the running for two during the ceremony – Record of the Year (“Not Strong Enough”) and Album of the Year (the album).

Those are two of the biggest categories of the night, and they’re competing with the likes of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Victoria Monet and Billie Eilish.

We wish them luck!

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

The group’s wins at the Grammys come after they announced plans to go on an indefinite hiatus.

FYI: Phoebe, Lucy and Julien are all wearing Thom Browne.

Scroll through all of the photos of boygenius at the 2024 Grammys in the gallery…