Pregnant Sofia Richie Grainge Rocks Sleek Black Look With Husband Elliot at Grammys 2024

Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband Elliot Grainge are at the 2024 Grammys!

The 25-year-old model attended the awards show on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles, and she showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet outside Crypto.com Arena.

She wowed in a sleek gown and pulled her hair back. Sofia accessorized with stunning jewels.

Keep reading to find out more…

This marks Sofia‘s second red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy. She attended the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party earlier this week.

If you were unaware, Sofia announced that she and Elliot were expecting their first child – a baby girl – together in January. Her dad Lionel Richie weighed in on his little girl’s baby news!

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

FYI: Sofia is wearing YSL and jewels by Lorraine Schwartz.

Scroll through all of the photos of Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge at the 2024 Grammys in the gallery…