Rapper Killer Mike Detained at Grammys 2024 for 'Physical Altercation' After Winning 3 Awards (Report)

Rapper Killer Mike allegedly left the 2024 Grammy Awards early after being detained on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old rapper won three Grammys during the pre-show telecast including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

At around 4pm, he was reportedly detained.

An LAPD spokesperson told THR, “At around 4 p.m., an individual was detained at [Crypto.com Arena] for a physical altercation. The individual is currently being questioned. I cannot confirm the identity of the individual until the person is charged. The investigation is ongoing.”

There is video of him reportedly being taken away in handcuffs.

