Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:57 pm

Rapper Killer Mike Detained at Grammys 2024 for 'Physical Altercation' After Winning 3 Awards (Report)

Rapper Killer Mike Detained at Grammys 2024 for 'Physical Altercation' After Winning 3 Awards (Report)

Rapper Killer Mike allegedly left the 2024 Grammy Awards early after being detained on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old rapper won three Grammys during the pre-show telecast including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

At around 4pm, he was reportedly detained.

Head inside to read the statement…

An LAPD spokesperson told THR, “At around 4 p.m., an individual was detained at [Crypto.com Arena] for a physical altercation. The individual is currently being questioned. I cannot confirm the identity of the individual until the person is charged. The investigation is ongoing.”

There is video of him reportedly being taken away in handcuffs.

You can check out the full Grammys winners list, which has been updating live throughout the night.
Photos: Getty
