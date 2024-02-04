Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 12:15 pm

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Taylor Swift has her fans in a panic again!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter just changed all of her profile pictures and made them black and white, which Swifties think is a sign that a reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement and/or release is imminent.

The superstar has been hinting at the record as the next re-recording to come from her ongoing re-recording project for months, as she reclaims her original albums following the sale and acquisition of her masters by Scooter Braun, who eventually sold them to Shamrock Holdings.

Keep reading to find out more…

Fans also noticed in the past weeks that some of her closest friends in her circle also began changing their photos to black and white, prompting further speculation that the album was coming.

The change also comes ahead of her planned appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she is nominated for awards, including Album of the Year.

Find out why fans first thought the album was coming in 2023.

Check out the profile switch…
