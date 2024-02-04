Taylor Swift Gives SZA the Fan She Brought to Grammys 2024 During Ceremony

Taylor Swift seemingly went to great lengths to prevent another viral lip reading moment while attending the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4), and she was willing to share her trick with other stars in the audience.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner was photographed with her seatmate Lana Del Rey holding black lace fans in front of their faces while sitting at their table.

At some point in the show, Taylor gave one of the fans to SZA!

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) caught the moment that Taylor walked over to SZA‘s table to give her the fan.

If you forgot, Taylor went viral alongside Selena Gomez while attending the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this year after fans had a heyday over a conversation they had.

Taylor had a truly fantastic night at the Grammys. She took home multiple awards, including Album of the Year, and announced the impending release of another album.