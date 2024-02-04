Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:34 pm

Tracy Chapman Joins Luke Combs at Grammys for First Live Performance in Four Years

Tracy Chapman Joins Luke Combs at Grammys for First Live Performance in Four Years

Tracy Chapman made a welcome return to the stage to perform her song “Fast Car” with Luke Combs at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4).

If you were unaware, Luke‘s cover of her enduring hit dominated the charts last year and earned the country music star a nomination at the ceremony.

They linked up onstage at Los Angeles’ Cryto.com Arena to belt out the song together. It marked Tracy‘s first live performance in nearly four years. She last performed live on Late Night With Seth Meyers in November 2020.

Head inside to watch Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs’ performance…

Luke‘s cover of “Fast Car” was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at tonight’s ceremony. However, the Grammy went to Chris Stapleton‘s song “White Horse.”

Tracy took home a Grammy for the song in 1989. She won for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Check out what she had to say about Luke‘s cover of the song becoming a certified hit last year!

Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Check out a snippet of Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs’ performance below…
Just Jared on Facebook
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 01
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 02
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 03
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 04
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 05
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 06
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 07
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 08
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 09
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 10
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 11
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 12
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 13
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 14
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 15
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 16
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 17
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 18
tracy chapman luke combs grammys 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Grammys, Luke Combs, Music, tracy chapman