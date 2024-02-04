Tracy Chapman Joins Luke Combs at Grammys for First Live Performance in Four Years

Tracy Chapman made a welcome return to the stage to perform her song “Fast Car” with Luke Combs at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4).

If you were unaware, Luke‘s cover of her enduring hit dominated the charts last year and earned the country music star a nomination at the ceremony.

They linked up onstage at Los Angeles’ Cryto.com Arena to belt out the song together. It marked Tracy‘s first live performance in nearly four years. She last performed live on Late Night With Seth Meyers in November 2020.

Head inside to watch Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs’ performance…

Luke‘s cover of “Fast Car” was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at tonight’s ceremony. However, the Grammy went to Chris Stapleton‘s song “White Horse.”

Tracy took home a Grammy for the song in 1989. She won for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

