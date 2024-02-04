Top Stories
'Water' Hitmaker Tyla Wins Her First Grammy at 2024 Ceremony!

'Water' Hitmaker Tyla Wins Her First Grammy at 2024 Ceremony!

Breakout hitmaker Tyla picked up her first Grammy on Sunday (February 4)!

The 22-year-old “Water” singer took home the win for Best African Music Performance during the pre-show ceremony, which took place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This was her first nomination after her song went viral and took over the charts in late 2023.

She posed for photos holding her Grammy on the red carpet and looked stunning.

Tyla wore a soft green gown which flowed to the ground and featured a long train The dress included sheer, bejeweled panels panels that exposed her chest and covered one arm and leg.

She pulled her hair back in an elegant style, wore sky-high heels and dazzling diamonds.

It was another great look for Tyla, who was one of the best-dressed stars at the GQ Men of the Year party in November.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

FYI: Tyla is wearing Versace with Rene Caovilla shoes and jewels by Maria Tash.

Scroll through all of the photos of Tyla at the 2024 Grammys in the gallery…
