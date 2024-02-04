Who's Taylor Swift Sitting With at Grammys 2024? All Of Her Seatmates Revealed!

Taylor Swift is at a table full of her friends at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 34-year-old singer is nominated for a bunch of awards at music’s biggest night on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor is wearing a black and white outfit and fans think it’s a clue to her next music release!

So, who is sitting with Taylor?

We already learned that Taylor would be sitting in between her friends Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey at the event, and she is with them!

Jack is at the awards show with his wife Margaret Qualley. You might remember that Taylor attended their New Jersey wedding last summer.

Taylor‘s longtime friends Ed Sheeran and Kelsea Ballerini were also at her table later in the night.

It looks like Taylor‘s table is right next to country singer Chris Stapleton as he is right next to her in some photos!