Winner Peso Pluma & Girlfriend Nicki Nicole Hit Grammys 2024 Red Carpet

Peso Pluma is winning big!

The 24-year-old music superstar was joined by girlfriend Nicki Nicole on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Peso was nominated for Best Musica Mexicana Album for his record Genesis, and he won!

Peso and Nicki first met when they collaborated on the remix of Peso Pluma‘s song “Por Las Noches” in February 2023.

Peso Pluma wore a black cowboy topstitching single-breasted jacket with a white shirt and black bootcut trousers from the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 collection, as well as a pair of black super vision sunglasses.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!