Ariana Grande Celebrates Victoria Monet's Grammys Win, Shares Sweet Note for Longtime Friend

Ariana Grande is helping in congratulating her longtime friend and collaborator Victoria Monet!

The 34-year-old singer actually picked up multiple wins at the 2024 Grammys, but the 30-year-old Wicked star first celebrated a win that took place before the televised ceremony.

Ariana shared a photo of Victoria that celebrated her first Grammy win for Best R&B Album for Jaguar II, and penned a sweet congratulatory note.

“my friend, you deserve this one million times over @victoriamonet !!!!” she started out on her Instagram story. “i am so deeply proud of and happy for you there are no words. you have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league.”

“we’ve talked about this happening since the day we met and over many tour bus sleepovers. it is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (i am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. happy does not begin to cover it. this is your motherfu-kin MOMENT!!!!!!” Ariana added.

Victoria reacted to the message while on the red carpet with ET, saying, “Oh my god, I love you Ari. If you’re hearing this, I love you so much. Thank you for being a believer and supporting me from the very beginning. You knew things that other didn’t know and saw things in me that other people didn’t see, and you’ve just been so ride or die. So, this is my love letter to you. Thank you so much! I’m gonna tell you in person, obviously, but I Love you.”

In case you forgot, Victoria co-wrote several songs on Ariana‘s Thank U, Next album, and was nominated in 2020 as a songwriter for Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “7 Rings,” plus Victoria also had a Grammys nomination for Best R&B Song for also co-writing “Do It” with Chloe x Halle the next year.

In addition, Victoria also won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Jaguar II, as well as Best New Artist. Watch her acceptance speech for the last one here!

If you missed them, check out the pics of Victoria on the red carpet with boyfriend John Gaines and daughter Hazel!

