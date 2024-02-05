Every Taylor Swift Album of the Year Grammys Acceptance Speech Over the Years - Full Transcripts & Videos!

Taylor Swift just keeps winning.

The 34-year-old “Anti-Hero” superstar just won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, marking the fourth time she has taken home the award.

During the night, she also announced her brand new album coming in April, The Tortured Poets Department – get the details!

We’re taking a look back and each and every Taylor Swift AOTY acceptance speech, from the first in 2010 to the latest in 2024.

Click through to watch every Taylor Swift acceptance speech for the Album of the Year Grammy…