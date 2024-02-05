Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Post-Prison Life to Be Turned Into Lifetime Docuseries

Gypsy Rose Blanchard will have a spotlight on her life going forward.

The 32-year-old was released from prison on parole back in December after serving eight years behind bars for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

If you weren’t aware, Gypsy is a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Now with her new life ahead of her, Lifetime plans to follow Gypsy‘s progress.

The network has plans to produce a docuseries focusing on Gypsy‘s post-prison life, Variety reported on Monday (February 5).

Lifetime recently put out The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, in which the docuseries’ subject recounted the abuse she faced at the hands of her mother.

