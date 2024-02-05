Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation

Jacob Elordi allegedly had a run-in with the law!

The 26-year-old Australian actor allegedly assaulted a radio producer on Saturday (February 3) in Sydney, Australia and is currently under police investigation.

As reported by Australia’s Daily Telegraph, Jacob was at the Clovelly Hotel when he was approached by Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM.

“Excuse me Jacob,” Joshua said in the audio file. “I just want to say hey I’m from The Kyle and Jackie O show.”

“Ah well done man, that’s cool,” Jacob replies.

“Really random but I want to give you this,” Joshua continued. “Jackie wants a birthday present.”

“Jacob Elordi’s bath water,” Jacob reads aloud from what seems like a label from a container, referencing the viral scene from his latest movie Saltburn.

“She’s a big fan of the movie,” Joshua said.

“What am I supposed to do with this, put bath water in this?” Jacob asks.

“If you want to you can send it to the studio,” Joshua replied.

“You’re kidding me right?” Jacob asks.

“Nah seriously, for Jackie O,” Joshua says.

“Are you filming?” Jacob asks.

“Yeah,” Josh replies.

“Can you not man, please?” Jacob asked before the audio cuts out and the situation reportedly escalated.

Jacob handled the situation very politely and professionally but Joshua revealed on The Kyle & Jackie O Show: “I’m backed against a wall, he’s right in my face and his two boys [friends] are beside me. It was kind of scary. I’m feeling quite intimated, and Jacob demands I delete the footage… A switch went off and he’s become quite aggressive. He goes, ‘Go into your recently deleted [folder]’. I’m thinking, if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence this encounter happened. So then I refused to [delete it]. Jacob flips and pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

New South Wales Police released a statement to Variety that they are investigating the matter: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

CCTV footage of the incident has been seized by detectives and will be reviewed as part of their investigation.

Jacob‘s reps didn’t immediately return our request for comment.