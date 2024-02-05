Top Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'Hiss'!

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'Hiss'!

Megan Thee Stallion is No. 1!

The 28-year-old rap superstar’s “Hiss” vaulted to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the chart company confirmed Monday (February 5).

It’s her third No. 1 on the chart, following two in 2020: “Savage,” with Beyoncé, for a week that May, and Cardi B’s “WAP,” for four weeks beginning that August.

“Hiss” kicked off with 29.2 million first-week streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 104,000 downloads, via Luminate data.

it also tops the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, as well as the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

The diss track, partially directed at Nicki Minaj among other stars, resulted in a flurry of social media attention, including the “Anaconda” rapper’s own response in the form of “Big Foot.”

She also just announced a tour for summer!
