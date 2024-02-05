Netflix's 'Ratched' Canceled After 1 Season, Sarah Paulson Confirms

Netflix’s Ratched has been officially canceled after only one season, despite receive a two season order from the streamer.

The show’s star Sarah Paulson confirmed the news herself.

In a video posted to X, a fan asked Sarah if there would be a second season and she said, “No.”

The show was based around the character of Nurse Ratched, first seen in the book and film version of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The Ryan Murphy-series also starred Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, and Finn Wittrock. Season one debuted on the streaming service in September of 2020, so a decision has been a long time coming for fans of the show.

11 other TV shows have been canceled in 2024 so far, including another Netflix series.