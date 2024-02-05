Prince Harry to Fly to UK to See King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis, Meghan Markle Not Joining (Report)

Prince Harry is reportedly flying to the UK to be with his father after his cancer diagnosis.

If you missed the news, the Palace confirmed that the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. When he was in the hospital, a “separate issue of concern” was noted, and it ended up being cancerous.

Keep reading to find out more…

You can read the full statement from the Palace right here, including the plans for the King now that he’s undergoing treatment.

It was noted that the King told both of his sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry, and his youngest is now planning to go see his father.

A source told NBC News and Page Six that the Duke of Sussex is planning to head back to the UK. Page Six says that neither his wife Meghan Markle nor their kids, Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, will be joining at this time.

The source also added that Prince Harry has been in regular contact about his father’s health, and will be leaving in the next few days.

Prince William lives in the UK and has regular contact with his father, according to reports.

There has been a lot of royal drama and gossip recently, with Prince Harry‘s book “Spare” revealing a ton of information.

The two brothers have also reportedly been feuding, and there are reports dating back years about the state of their relationship.