'Survivor' Season 46 - 18 Contestants for 2024 Season Revealed!

Survivor is almost back!

Season 46 of the hit CBS series premieres with 2-hour episodes on Wednesday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET and on Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season.

The season is also available to stream on Paramount+, live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

18 new castaways will compete against each other on the 2024 season, once again hosted by Jeff Probst.

Here’s a summary: “Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game.”

“The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day. The individuals competing on the 46th season are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.”

