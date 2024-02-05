Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift From Afar After Missing Grammys

Travis Kelce couldn’t be by Taylor Swift‘s side for the 2024 Grammys on Sunday (February 4). However, she was very clearly at the forefront of his thoughts.

The 34-year-old NFL star previously confirmed that he wouldn’t be able to attend the awards show with his girlfriend. Why? He had a a conflict as the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for the Super Bowl next week.

Taylor had a historic night at the Grammys, and Travis made sure to show her some love.

Read more about how Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift…

After Taylor walked the red carpet outside Crypto.com Arena with her seatmate Lana Del Rey, Travis hopped online to hype her up. Fans noticed that he liked an Instagram post about her look on NPR’s Instagram account.

We’ll let you know if he has anything more to say about her night.

On top of her history making win, Taylor announced a new album during the awards show. It drops very soon!

