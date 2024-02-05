Top Stories
King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer, Statement Reveals He's Undergoing Treatments &amp; Postponing Royal Events

King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer, Statement Reveals He's Undergoing Treatments & Postponing Royal Events

Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 12:24 pm

'Yellowstone' Spinoff Salary Disputes Revealed, Including How Much Keilly Reilly & Cole Hauser Want to Get Paid (Report)

Continue Here »

'Yellowstone' Spinoff Salary Disputes Revealed, Including How Much Keilly Reilly & Cole Hauser Want to Get Paid (Report)

Things are reportedly getting heated in the Yellowstone world, and it has to do with salary negotiations for the spinoff series set in the present day.

If you don’t know, there’s a spinoff planned with Matthew McConaughey circling the lead role.

There are three original Yellowstone stars who have been approached to participate, but they’re seeking large pay increases.

We’re breaking down which actors have been approached, and how much they’re asking.

Keep reading to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount
Posted to: Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Paramount Network, Television, Yellowstone