AMC Renews 1 TV Show in 2024 & It's a Show That Hasn't Aired in 5 Years!

The Terror – Renewed for Season 3!

AMC has officially renewed The Terror for a third installment! Deadline reports that the third installment will be The Terror: Devil in Silver. The Terror: Infamy premiered in 2019.

This new season is based on the novel “The Devil in Silver” by Victor LaValle, who is also co-writing this season alongside Chris Cantwell. All six episodes will premiere in 2025.

Here’s a synopsis, per Deadline: “The Terror: Devil in Silver tells the story of Pepper – a working class moving man, who through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.”