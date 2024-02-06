Top Stories
Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, &amp; Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 11:58 pm

Beyoncé Announces New Hair Care Line CÉCRED!

Beyoncé is getting into the hair care business!

On Tuesday night (February 6), the 42-year-old “Alien Superstar” entertainer took to Instagram to announce her her hair care line called CÉCRED.

Beyoncé shared the announcement in a video with a projector set up against a screen with various clips of women and men getting their hair washed, brushed, and styled.

The video also shared some throwback clips from her mom Tina Knowles‘ Headliners salon, which Tina opened in Houston, Texas back in 1990.

In the caption of the post, Beyoncé wrote, “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20.”

She also included a link to CECRED.COM, which has fans enter their email address for updates on the hair care line.

