Beyoncé Announces New Hair Care Line CÉCRED!

Beyoncé is getting into the hair care business!

On Tuesday night (February 6), the 42-year-old “Alien Superstar” entertainer took to Instagram to announce her her hair care line called CÉCRED.

Beyoncé shared the announcement in a video with a projector set up against a screen with various clips of women and men getting their hair washed, brushed, and styled.

The video also shared some throwback clips from her mom Tina Knowles‘ Headliners salon, which Tina opened in Houston, Texas back in 1990.

In the caption of the post, Beyoncé wrote, “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20.”

She also included a link to CECRED.COM, which has fans enter their email address for updates on the hair care line.

