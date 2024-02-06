Brie Larson Revisits Viral Reaction to Meeting Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes: 'It Was Very Special'

Brie Larson is explaining what happened when she met Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The moment in question happened on the red carpet at the awards show on January 7. The 34-year-old Captain Marvel star turned into a total fangirl during an interview when she noticed the 54-year-old singer standing right behind her.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (February 5), Brie revisited her viral reaction to meeting Jennifer at last month’s Golden Globes!

“My mom took me to the theater to see Selena [as a kid], and it traumatized me, but also it was like, ‘That’s what I want to do with my life,’” the Lessons in Chemistry actress explained.

Brie continued, “She just kind of doesn’t exist for me as a human being – she’s like my god.”

On the viral moment, Brie described the surreal experience of encountering someone she admires so much.

“Someone was like, ‘Didn’t you think this day would come?’ And I was like, ‘No, she doesn’t exist, for me. That’s not how this works,’” she said. “In my world, JLo is over there, and I’m on the other side of the TV, always.”

Brie admitted that she doesn’t “have any memory” of what she said after meeting Jennifer.

When asked how meeting her idol went, she quipped, “Oh I think [I] was kinda creepy.”

She added, “It was very special. I didn’t need anything else after that.”

Watch the full clip of Brie’s interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here…