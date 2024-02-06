Bryce Dallas Howard Wasn't Aware She Was Pregnant With Her Son While Filming 'Spider-Man 3'

Bryce Dallas Howard is making a surprising revelation about her experience filming Spider-Man 3!

If you weren’t aware, the 42-year-old actress played Gwen Stacy in the 2007 film, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero.

The same year, Bryce welcomed her first child, a son named Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel, whom she shares with husband Seth Gabel.

While promoting her new movie Argylle on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (February 5), Bryce admitted that she had no idea that she was expecting a child while she was filming the popular comic-book film.

“Oh my gosh, didn’t know it at the time but I was pregnant,” she said, per People. “And ironically my son is blonde. He’s almost seventeen years old, so this is almost seventeen years ago.”

