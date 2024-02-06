Drake's Alleged Leaked Video Goes Viral, Rapper Seemingly Responds By Texting Friend

A leaked video that allegedly features Drake is going viral on social media right now.

It’s unknown if Drake is actually the person shown in the video, but the clip features a man laying in bed and swinging his manhood around. We will not be sharing the video.

Drake is currently the number one trending topic on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and fans are commenting on the video, with many wondering if it’s actually him.

Kick streamer Adin Ross, who is friends with the rapper, sent a voice memo to him while streaming on the app. He claims that Drake replied to him right away.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We was just looking at the s**t. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f**king missile,” Adin said in the voice memo to Drake.

Drake allegedly responded to Adin by sending eight laughing face emojis. He told Adin that he might use the voice memo as his “next album intro.”

Some fans think that Drake‘s nonchalant response to Adin could be his way of confirming that it’s actually him in the video and that he doesn’t care about the leak.

You can watch Adin‘s video here.

Drake just resumed his tour and we have the full setlist for the 2024 leg.