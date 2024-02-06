Henry Cavill Explains Why He's Not a Fan of Sex Scenes & Doesn't 'Understand Them'

Don’t expect to see Henry Cavill doing a sex scene in an upcoming movie because it’s probably going to take a lot to convince him it’s necessary in any of his films.

The 40-year-old actor, who doesn’t strip down at all in his new spy movie Argylle, opened up in a new interview for the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

Henry is a fan of using the “human imagination” instead of having actors act out intimate moments on screen.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan,” he said (via Variety). “There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

Henry continued, “It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?’ And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie’.”

It’s worth noting that Henry did admit “sex scenes can be great in a movie [and] can really help with the storytelling.

Though, “Mos of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, “Oh naked person, great.”‘”

Henry ended his thoughts on the subject by saying, “[I’m] not a fan of doing them.”

Watch the full podcast below.

Henry was just spotted out with his girlfriend during a press day in New York.