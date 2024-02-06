Jennifer Lopez Posts Teaser for Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Commercial for Super Bowl 2024, He Dreams of Music Career!

Ben Affleck is going to be starring in Dunkin‘s Super Bowl commercial again this year and his wife Jennifer Lopez just shared a hilarious teaser trailer for the ad.

In the teaser, Ben is watching a news clip about him being “bored” at an awards show with Jennifer. You might remember that he went viral for his facial expressions at the Grammys last year, with people saying he looked “miserable.”

After watching the clip, Ben has an epiphany and decides to launch a music career, which he excitedly tells Jennifer on the phone. He even comes up with his own music name: B.Lo!

Well Jennifer didn’t have time to help him, so he took things into his own hands and even enlisted help from Charli D’Amelio to figure out how to make a TikTok dance video.

The teaser ends with “to be continued,” which seemingly means this won’t be the Super Bowl commercial. We can’t wait to see what it is!