Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Braves the Rain in See-Through Poncho With Nothing Underneath

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are using the rainstorm to show off unique fashion choices.

The married couple braved the rainy weather in Los Angeles by wearing ponchos on their way to a studio session on Monday night (February 5).

Bianca turned heads by wearing a completely see-through poncho and seemingly wearing nothing at all underneath the plastic cover-up. Kanye was in a beige poncho and a full black face mask.

Last week, Kanye also wore a full black face mask while attending a friend’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony.

This has been the wettest February in Los Angeles since 1998 and the rain is still coming down in the area.

