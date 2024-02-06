Top Stories
Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, &amp; Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 3:14 pm

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Braves the Rain in See-Through Poncho With Nothing Underneath

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Braves the Rain in See-Through Poncho With Nothing Underneath

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are using the rainstorm to show off unique fashion choices.

The married couple braved the rainy weather in Los Angeles by wearing ponchos on their way to a studio session on Monday night (February 5).

Bianca turned heads by wearing a completely see-through poncho and seemingly wearing nothing at all underneath the plastic cover-up. Kanye was in a beige poncho and a full black face mask.

Last week, Kanye also wore a full black face mask while attending a friend’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony.

This has been the wettest February in Los Angeles since 1998 and the rain is still coming down in the area.

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepping out in ponchos…
Photos: Backgrid
