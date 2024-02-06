Kim Petras's Slut Pop 2.0 Coming Imminently, Serving Head Honcho & Get Effed

Top Stories
Tue, 06 February 2024 at 5:17 pm

Kim Petras is back!

The pop icon and total slut will be releasing a new sex-positive EP imminently as the surprise sequel to her viral 2022 EP Slut Pop. It is as fun as it is filthy, and we can’t wait for you to hear it!

“The EP continues in the footsteps of Slut Pop to make a statement about the double-standard surrounding male and female sexual expression,” our sources tell us.

Songs like “Head Honcho” and “Get F-cked” are expected to be featured.

Kim is preparing up for the European leg of her Live Nation-produced Feed The Beast World Tour, which begins next week in the UK and continues across Europe, including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam
and Milan.

Slut Pop 2.0, here we come!
Photos: Getty
