Lindsay Lohan Talks Working With Brother Dakota On New Netflix Movie 'Irish Wish' & Filming In Ireland

Lindsay Lohan is coming back to our screens with her next Netflix movie Irish Wish!

The streaming service has released new stills from the upcoming rom-com, which was filmed in Ireland.

Here’s a synopsis: When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Lindsay has also just opened up about the upcoming movie, her co-stars and more.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Maddie’s [one of the only] characters that I’ve played [who’s] a woman on her own making her way in the world,” Lilo dished about her character. “We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own.”

While she bonded with co-star Ayesha Curry on and off screen – they would have dinners, spa days and movie nights – she also got to work with someone close to her, her younger brother Dakota!

“Whenever [I’m] with family, I’m really bad at not cracking up for some reason,” she told Tudum. “I make funny faces when I’m off camera just to mess with them.”

“Ireland’s so beautiful,” Lindsay added about the filming location. “I’d never been, [but] my grandfather’s from there. We stayed in this little town called Dalkey. The people are so nice, and the Guinness pies were amazing.”

Irish Wish also stars Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan, Jacinta Mulcahy and Jane Seymour.

The movie will be out on Netflix on March 15th, just before St Patrick’s Day!

If you missed the news, Lindsay will be joined by a Broadway star in an upcoming holiday rom-com for Netflix…