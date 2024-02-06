Top Stories
Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, &amp; Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, & Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 5:01 pm

Mariah Carey Announces New Vegas Residency for 2024: Here's How to Get Tickets!

Mariah Carey Announces New Vegas Residency for 2024: Here's How to Get Tickets!

Mariah Carey is heading back to Las Vegas for a new residency and she’ll also have a new home on the strip!

The beloved entertainer will be bringing her The Celebration of Mimi residency to Dolby Live at Park MGM after previously partnering with Caesars Palace on her last two residencies in Vegas.

“The Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career,” her team said.

Mariah‘s new residency will have eight shows in April: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27.

Head inside to find out how to get tickets…

A Citi cardmember presale will begin on Wednesday (February 7) at 10am PT. A presale for SiriusXM, LiveNation, Ticketmaster, and MGM Rewards members will happen on Thursday (February 8) at 10am PT. The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning on Saturday (February 10) at 10am PT.

Get your tickets on Ticketmaster!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mariah Carey, Music, Shopping