Mariah Carey Announces New Vegas Residency for 2024: Here's How to Get Tickets!

Mariah Carey is heading back to Las Vegas for a new residency and she’ll also have a new home on the strip!

The beloved entertainer will be bringing her The Celebration of Mimi residency to Dolby Live at Park MGM after previously partnering with Caesars Palace on her last two residencies in Vegas.

“The Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career,” her team said.

Mariah‘s new residency will have eight shows in April: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27.

Head inside to find out how to get tickets…

A Citi cardmember presale will begin on Wednesday (February 7) at 10am PT. A presale for SiriusXM, LiveNation, Ticketmaster, and MGM Rewards members will happen on Thursday (February 8) at 10am PT. The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning on Saturday (February 10) at 10am PT.

Get your tickets on Ticketmaster!

