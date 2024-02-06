Steve Burton Returns to 'General Hospital' Set, Reveals When His First Episode Back Will Air

Steve Burton is ready to make his highly-anticipated return to General Hospital and he’s officially back on set to film the upcoming episodes.

The 53-year-old actor played Jason Morgan on the show from 1991 through 2012 and then again from 2017 until being let go from the show in 2021.

Steve was fired from the ABC soap opera series for failing to comply with the vaccine policy that was set in place in late 2021 amid the return to work during the pandemic.

It was announced during the General Hospital 60th anniversary special that Steve is returning to the show to reprise his role. Now we know his return date!

Keep reading to find out more…

“OK, all right, so here’s what’s crazy, I’m back on the set. We’re getting ready to shoot right now. So, listen, I got to talk to the head writers. This story is going to be sick. It’s gonna be awesome,” Steve said in a video posted to the Daily Drama podcast page on YouTube.

He added, “So, make sure you keep watching because the pieces of the puzzle are gonna be fit for when I return. Stay tuned. Keep watching. And, if you stopped, get back, because it’s gonna be awesome.”

Steve will return to General Hospital on the episode airing on Monday, March 4.

Get the scoop on all the recent cast changes at General Hospital.

Check out teaser photos from the show below…