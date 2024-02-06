Taylor Swift Fans Decode Hidden Meanings Behind Every New Song Title for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Taylor Swift is always leaving little Easter eggs for her fans and her legion of followers tries to discover the hidden meanings behind every detail of her career.

With the announcement of Taylor‘s upcoming 11th album The Tortured Poets Department and the reveal of all 17 song titles, fans have already been decoding the meanings behind the new tracks.

The album appears to be a breakup album following Taylor‘s split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn almost a year ago. Their split was confirmed in April 2023, right after she launched the Eras Tour.

As we all know, Taylor is now happily in a new relationship with football player Travis Kelce, who confirmed he’s already heard some songs from the album. He said during a Super Bowl press conference, “I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

It’s important to note that all the details in this post are purely speculation. All we know so far are song titles and we haven’t even seen the lyrics to the songs yet!

Browse through the slideshow to see what fans think each song might mean…