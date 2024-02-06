'The White Lotus' Season 3 Replaces Miloš Biković with Julian Kostov

Julian Kostov is replacing Miloš Biković in The White Lotus season three.

In January, the Serbian-born actor was cast in the HBO series’ upcoming season. The announcement was accompanied by backlash, as Miloš had outspokenly supported Russia amid its large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine slammed HBO for casting him in the first place.

Now, Julian has stepped in to swiftly replace Biković. Season three is set to begin filming in Thailand this month.

You may recognize Julian from his work on Shadow and Bone, The Toxic Avenger, and more.

New cast members for season three include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and others. Find out which season 1 star is returning for season 3!