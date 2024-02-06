Travis Kelce Has Heard Some of Taylor Swift's New Album 'Tortured Poets Department,' Teases What to Expect

Travis Kelce is gushing over Taylor Swift‘s upcoming 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Departement!

The 34-year-old NFL star, who is playing in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, revealed at a press conference for the big game that he has heard some of the new music.

Check out what he shared inside…

“I have heard some of it. It is unbelievable,” Travis said, via TMZ. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Travis also reacted to her Grammy wins, including her historic fourth Album of the Year win!

While fans were expecting/hoping for a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement, Taylor, of course, announced the brand new album while accepting an award at the 2024 Grammys earlier this week.

Since then, Taylor has also revealed the full tracklisting, which includes two featured artists, and fans have been picking apart the song titles!

Is the release date for The Tortured Poets Department an Easter Egg itself???