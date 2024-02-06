Usher's 'Past Present Future' Tour Dates & Cities Revealed, Plus Ticket Purchase Details!

Usher is going out on tour!

The 45-year-old entertainer and Super Bowl halftime show performer has announced his Usher: Past Present Future tour dates, cities, and venues.

The tour kicks off in August and runs through October. His new album, Coming Home, will be released this week ahead of the Super Bowl performance.

Tickets can be purchased by CITI and Verizon customers on Ticketmaster on Wednesday (February 7) with general sale happening on February 12.

Usher: Past Present Future tour dates

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

