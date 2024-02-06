Usher's 'Past Present Future' Tour Dates & Cities Revealed, Plus Ticket Purchase Details!
Usher is going out on tour!
The 45-year-old entertainer and Super Bowl halftime show performer has announced his Usher: Past Present Future tour dates, cities, and venues.
The tour kicks off in August and runs through October. His new album, Coming Home, will be released this week ahead of the Super Bowl performance.
Keep reading to find out more…
Tickets can be purchased by CITI and Verizon customers on Ticketmaster on Wednesday (February 7) with general sale happening on February 12.
Usher: Past Present Future tour dates
Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.