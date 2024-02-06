Top Stories
Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, & Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Drake's Alleged Leaked Video Goes Viral, Rapper Seemingly Responds By Texting Friend

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

'But Daddy I Love Him' Meaning: Is Taylor Swift's Song Referencing 'Little Mermaid' or Harry Styles?

What Time is the Super Bowl 2024? Date, Channel, & More Details Revealed

We’re just days away from the 2024 Super Bowl, so let us fill you in on all the details you need to watch the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be facing off against each other on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

You might be surprised to learn that this is the first time the Super Bowl has ever been held in Vegas, so you know it’s going to be a big party weekend on the strip.

Keep reading to find out more…

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. ET., and you can watch it on CBS.

In addition to the game airing on CBS, a kids-friendly telecast of the game will also air on Nickelodeon at the same time. Univision will air a Spanish-language telecast.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry as there is a streaming option. Paramount+ will be streaming the game. Anyone with access to a TV provider login can also watch on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will be headlined by Usher. The National Anthem will be performed by Reba McEntire before the game.

Check out CBS’ television schedule for Sunday to see what else is airing around the game.

WHO DO YOU THINK will win the Super Bowl?

