Bobbi Althoff's Husband Cory Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Bobbi Althoff is splitting with her husband Cory Althoff.

The 26-year-old viral podcaster and Internet star’s husband filed legal documents for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts this week, via The Blast.

In the filing, Cory claims he has been separated from Bobbi since the 4th of July of 2023. He is asking the court to grant him joint custody of their two daughters.

Bobbi has gone viral in recent months for humorous, intentionally awkward and moody interviews with subjects like Drake and Offset. She created a podcast named The Really Good Podcast as well.

The couple married in January of 2020. Cory is a programmer who works as a senior vice president at CompTIA, and the two reportedly met on Bumble. They have two daughters, who were born in December 2019 and June 2022.

Cory is also asking the court to deny any spousal support for either of them, and says the exact nature of their community property will be determined at a later date.

