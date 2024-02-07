Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Split, Reason Why Revealed in Statement

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio have broken up after over a year of dating.

The 20-year-old son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler announced his split from the 19-year-old reality star and TikTok fave in a statement, explaining the reason why.

He posted just a few hours ago, “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!”

They were first linked in June of 2022. We discovered that he got a tattoo of her eyes while they were together, too.

