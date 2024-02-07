Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 2 TV Shows in Past 7 Days!

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online for Free!

Wed, 07 February 2024 at 9:57 pm

Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, & More Film Lunch Scene for 'Selling Sunset' in West Hollywood

The stars of Selling Sunset are hard at work on season eight!

Chrishell Stause kept close to Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani as they headed to a restaurant to film a lunch scene for the upcoming season of their Netflix reality show on Wednesday afternoon (February 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Fellow cast members also seen arriving at the restaurant to film included Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, and Nicole Young.

Netflix just recently shared an update on when season eight of Selling Sunset will be premiering.

If you missed it, one of the OG cast members of Selling Sunset announced that they will not be returning for the next season.

Click through the gallery inside for 35+ pictures of the Selling Sunset cast members filming in West Hollywood…
