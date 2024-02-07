Donna Kelce Reveals Where She's Likely Sitting for Super Bowl 2024 Amid Discussion About High Prices for Suites

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), and one person who will be there in person is Travis Kelce‘s mom Donna!

Donna is often in person at her sons’ games, and this game will be no exception. However, we found out where she might be sitting while watching live in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box. I have a feeling I’m in the stands,” Donna said while making an appearance on the Today show.

