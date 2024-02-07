Formula 1 2024 Season: Meet the 10 Teams & 20 Drivers For Upcoming F1 Season

The 2024 F1 season is right around the corner!

Formula 1 will kick off the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season in just a few weeks and the teams and drivers have been revealed.

There will be some changes to the upcoming lineup, including two teams that have new names.

Pre-season testing begins on Wednesday, February 21st, with the official first race the following weekend on March 2nd.

Keep reading to meet all 10 teams and the 20 drivers…