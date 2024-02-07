Wed, 07 February 2024 at 1:12 pm
HBO Cancels 4 TV Shows, Renews 2 More in 2024, & Announces 3 Are Ending This Year
HBO and Max have started off the year with a lot of renewal and cancellation announcements so far!
We’re recapping all the renewal and cancellation decisions for you to see.
The fan favorite cable TV network and accompanying streaming service have canceled 4 television shows and renewed 2 series.
In addition, they announced 3 series are coming to an end this year.
Keep reading to see the full recap of HBO’s TV decisions in 2024…
