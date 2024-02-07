Indian Actress Poonam Pandey Explains Why She Faked Her Death in Publicity Stunt

Indian actress Poonam Pandey is very much alive after a post from her Instagram account said that she had passed away.

On Friday (Feb. 2), a post was released on the 32-year-old actress’ Instagram claiming that she died of cervical cancer.

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer,” the statement read. “Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure live and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Two days later, Poonam shared a new video to reveal that she is alive and explained why she faked her death.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m alive. I didn’t die because of cervical cancer,” Poonam said in the video. “Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.”

“Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren’t we?” she continued. “I am proud of what my death news has been able to achieve.”

In the caption of the video, Poonam wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests.”

“We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease,” Poonam continued. “Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring. #DeathToCervicalCancer”

Since the death hoax, Poonam has shared several posts about the importance of cervical cancer awareness.