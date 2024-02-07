Jonathan Majors Domestic Violence Sentencing Delayed, Actor Could Face Prison Time

There’s been an update in Jonathan Majors‘ domestic violence case.

The 34-year-old was found guilty of third degree assault and guilty of harassment back in December, following a trial.

The case was brought on by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari after he was arrested for a domestic dispute in March 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jonathan‘s sentencing was supposed to be revealed during a hearing on Tuesday, February 6th, but the defense “filed a not-unexpected motion to set aside the verdict,” Deadline reports.

The DA office has until March 5th to respond to the filing, while the judge has set an April 1st date to make a ruling on the defense motion.

Back in January, Jonathan took part in his first interview since the trial and opened up about the guilty verdict.

The actor’s sentencing has now been set for April 8th. Potential outcomes range from probation to a year in jail for a first time offender in a misdemeanor case. However, find out why it’s unlikely he will serve jail time…

Jonathan has been dropped from multiple projects since he was found guilty, including playing Dennis Rodman in a biopic and he’s been let go from Marvel.