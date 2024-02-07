Kelly Rowland Reacts to Jay-Z Calling Out Grammys Over Beyoncé Album of the Years Snubs

Kelly Rowland will always have Jay-Z‘s back.

During the 2024 Grammys over the weekend, the 54-year-old rapper was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. In his acceptance speech, criticized the Recording Academy for never giving wife Beyoncé the Album of the Year award.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics that doesn’t work,” Jay said. “Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

While attending the Bob Marley: One Love premiere on Tuesday (Feb. 6), Kelly, 42, reacted to Jay‘s comments.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me,” Kelly told Entertainment Tonight with a smile. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

She added, “I’m just really happy for a lot of things that he said. I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage.”

Kelly then admitted that she finds it hard to believe Beyoncé, also 42, still hasn’t won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

“I feel like she is an icon… and that’s for a reason — it’s because she starts trends. She is innovative, her thoughts are big and bright and she just jumps for them and does it,” Kelly raved about her longtime friend. “I think that her albums are a reflection of that, and it should be really celebrated in that way.”

“I’m not saying that because it’s my sister, I’m saying it because it’s the truth,” Kelly continued. “I’ve seen the blood, sweat and tears that she puts into these projects, and her thoughts and her heart and her passion and her soul.”

In an interview from last year, Kelly addressed the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion.