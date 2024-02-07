New 'Love Is Blind' Trailer Teases Love Triangle, Lack of Intimacy & More In Season 6 - Watch Now!

Love Is Blind season six is just ONE WEEK away and a new trailer just dropped!

Netflix released a new look at the upcoming season of the unscripted dating series, and it teases a new love triangle, one couple not being intimate at all and another bride who may not get married.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis: The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Meet the 30 singles looking for love this season!

Love Is Blind season six premieres NEXT Wednesday (February 14).

New episodes will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes – Week 1 (Feb 14) will see Episodes 1-6, followed by Week 2 (Feb 21) with Episodes 7-9, Week 3 (Feb 28) with Episodes 10-11, and Week 4 (March 6) with Episode 12, the finale.

Check out new stills from Love Is Blind season six in the gallery…