Puppy Bowl 2024 - Where & How to Watch, Kickoff Time, Team Names, Dogs & More!

Puppy Bowl XX is coming!

The 20th annual event is happening on Sunday (February 11), and will commemorate the anniversary by inducting four former participants into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

Puppy Bowl 2024 will take place Sunday, February 11. Kickoff for Puppy Bowl XX is at 2 p.m. ET. The pre-game show begins at 1 p.m. ET.

It will be aired on Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, MAX, TBS and truTV.

Two teams will participate in the 2024 Puppy Bowl: Team Fluff and Team Ruff!

