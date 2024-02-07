Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 2 TV Shows in Past 7 Days!

Netflix Cancels 2 TV Shows in Past 7 Days!

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online for Free!

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online for Free!

Wed, 07 February 2024 at 11:24 am

Ryan Gosling Addresses Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Oscar Snubs, Why He Initially Passed on 'Barbie' & Whether He'll Sing 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Continue Here »

Ryan Gosling Addresses Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Oscar Snubs, Why He Initially Passed on 'Barbie' & Whether He'll Sing 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling is speaking out about being Kenough!

The 43-year-old Academy Award-nominated Barbie actor got candid in a new interview with Variety, out now.

During the conversation, Ryan addressed playing the nominated role, whether he’ll sing “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig‘s nomination snubs, why he initially passed on the role, and much more.

Click through to find out what he had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Movies, Ryan Gosling