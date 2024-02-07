Taylor Swift Reveals When She Started Writing 'The Tortured Poets Department' & Why She Keeps Making So Many Albums

Taylor Swift kicked off her The Eras Tour week in Tokyo on Wednesday (February 7) and she of course talked about her upcoming new album!

The 34-year-old “Karma” singer took to the stage at the Tokyo Dome for her first of four shows in a row this week.

While on stage, Taylor shared some more info about The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced three nights earlier at the Grammys, including when she first started writing it.

Taylor revealed that if she hadn’t won a Grammy, her plan was to announce the new album at the first Tokyo concert!

“I thought ‘If I’m lucky enough to get a Grammy… I’m just gonna do it’… My backup plan was I was gonna do it tonight in Tokyo,” she said.

There has been a lot of speculation about when she had time to write the upcoming album and when she started making it, and she cleared that up!

“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” she revealed. “You turn in an album months in advance so you can make vinyls, which are the best. So, I started working on it immediately after that and I’ve been working on it for about two years.”

“I kept working on it throughout the US tour, and when it was perfect in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it,” she continued. “I am so, so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to experience that together, and I’m just like, I’m over the moon the fact that you guys care about my music. It still blows my mind. I love doing this. I know I keep saying that, but that’s because it’s true.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it! I love it so much!’” Taylor added. “I’m having fun, leave me alone.”

For a timeline of events, Taylor first sparked speculation that new music was on the horizon in July 2022 when she appeared on stage with Haim in London. The next month at the VMAs, she announced Midnights, and it was released a couple months later in October.

Check out more of our coverage of The Tortured Poets Department, which is slated for release on April 19th!